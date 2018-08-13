No immediate plans for Alpha Centauri after French win

Alpha Centauri

Connections of Alpha Centauri will let the dust settle before deciding on the next move for the top-class filly after she chalked up a fourth Group One win in a row at Deauville on Sunday.

It will be at least a week before trainer Jessica Harrington and owners the Niarchos family look at the next move for the three-year-old, who has been the star of the Flat season so far.

Alpha Centauri has plenty of options with races such as the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown next month and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot and the Breeders' Cup Mile later in the autumn likely to be considered.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman left older horses in her wake as she added the Prix Jacques le Marois to her victories in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and the Falmouth Stakes earlier in the year.

"It was very good. She was brilliant again," said Harrington.

"She was back home at 11 o'clock last night. She was fine and grand this morning.

"No thoughts at the moment. We'll leave it a week or 10 days."