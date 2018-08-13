Meade pleased after Advertise wins Phoenix Stakes

Advertise

Martyn Meade hopes his first Group One winner out of the historic Manton yard will lead to bigger and better things to come.

Meade took on the might of Ballydoyle with Advertise in Sunday's Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, a race Aidan O'Brien has made his own down the years, but it proved the correct call.

Advertise is now on a short break before a crack at the Dewhurst Stakes and Meade was pleased he took the step of chartering a plane for his new stable star.

"He's come out of the race very well, there's not a bother on him," said Meade.

"He's going to have a bit of a break now and then we'll get him ready for the Dewhurst, that's the plan.

"I think sorting the plane out paid dividends. You can never be too sure and it was just one less thing to worry about. It took a bit of risk out of the journey, although at this time of year it wouldn't have been too bad on the boat I imagine.

"To get a Group One, so soon after moving yards, is a bit of a relief. We've won a Group Two and a Group Three as well so it couldn't have gone any better."

Advertise was bought by Phoenix Thoroughbreds Limited before finishing second in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and has proved a shrewd investment, winning the July Stakes as well as the Phoenix Stakes since.

Meade added: "Phoenix are relatively new owners, too, so to get a big win for them so soon will hopefully lead to bigger and better things."

It is highly unlikely Eminent will add to Meade's tally, though, with the Group Two winner increasingly like to head into retirement.

"It's fairly likely that he'll be retired. He seems to have lost his spark for some reason," said Meade.

"I don't want to put blinkers or visors on him or anything like that as he's been a great servant to us.

"It would be nice if we could find him a place at stud, that's what we are looking at doing although nothing is set in stone."