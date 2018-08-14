John Gosden in no rush with Too Darn Hot

John Gosden is in no hurry to step up in class with Too Darn Hot after the regally-bred colt made an eyecatching winning debut at Sandown last week.

By Dubawi and out of Dar Re Mi, the youngster streaked to a seven-length success first time out.

He holds an entry in the Champagne Stakes next month but Gosden is keen to keep it low-key, for his next run at least.

Too Darn Hot is as low as 12-1 for next year's 2000 Guineas already.

Gosden said: "He is a nice horse, but it is early days. He will go to a novice like Beatboxer did after his first start.

"We are not going to launch straight into Group company yet, as he doesn't know enough about the world.

"We will win a novice first, then look at bigger targets."