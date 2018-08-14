Hit The Bid ready for Coolmore Nunthorpe

Trainer Darren Bunyan

Darren Bunyan is looking forward to bringing Hit The Bid back to the track for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday week.

The Curragh handler reports the four-year-old sprinter to have thrived for a decent-sized break since a busy spell during the winter in Dubai where he performed with credit, winning one of his four starts.

He was placed in two others but fell short on his his final outing when stepped up to Group One company for the Al Quoz Sprint.

"He did great over in Dubai, but we came back, I spoke to the owners and we decided it was a better idea to miss Ascot with him and give him a break," said Bunyan.

"If we hadn't, he'd have been in training for two years without one. He's come out of it a different horse.

"He's a definite going for the Nunthorpe if it doesn't rain. He'll go for the Flying Five after that and then he'll go to Dubai or Australia in the winter. We'll decide in the meantime.

"He's a much different horse than he has been. We couldn't be happier with him.

"He will improve for the Nunthorpe, fitness wise. He won't be 100 per cent going into that after his break. He'll be a better horse for it. He's not your typical sprinter.

"We're looking forward to him."