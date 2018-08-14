Oisin Murphy relishing York ride on Roaring Lion

Roaring Lion ridden by Oisin Murphy (right) get the better of Saxon Warrior ridden by Donnacha O.. Brien to win The Coral-Eclipse

Oisin Murphy is looking forward to riding Roaring Lion in next week's Juddmonte International back at York after his demolition job in the Dante on the Knavesmire earlier in the season.

The John Gosden-trained grey has subsequently run well in the Derby before winning the Eclipse back over 10 furlongs and everything looks in place for another big run.

"Rab (Havlin) rode him on Saturday, just in an exercise gallop, and he was really pleased. He said the horse is in super order," said Murphy.

"He gave me a super ride in the Dante and the track seems to suit a horse like him, so hopefully he stays healthy and we go there with a chance.

"He's a big, raw horse but he was also a very good two-year-old, so how much he's going to improve this year, we don't know. He's won a Group One now and is very exciting, I'm just lucky to get the leg up on him."

Hot on the heels of Roaring Lion's Eclipse win, Murphy also partnered David Simcock's Lightning Spear to Group One glory at Goodwood in the Sussex Stakes.

"The circumstances worked really well at Goodwood. It's a cliche, but he really did deserve to win a Group One," Murphy told At The Races.

"The Lockinge hurt a bit (when beaten a short head), but I didn't think I'd won crossing the line so I didn't have the emotion of thinking I'd won and then lost it, but no one wants to get beat a nose anywhere.

"David Simcock has mentioned the Prix de la Foret, which I won on Aclaim last year, and maybe after that the Breeders' Cup Mile."