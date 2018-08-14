Lockinge early 2019 target for Tip Two Win

Tip Two Win - won't run again this season

Roger Teal has earmarked next year's Lockinge at Newbury as the main target for 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win after deciding to draw stumps for the season.

The Great Shefford handler has called it a day for the campaign with the son of Dark Angel after he trailed home last in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month, ending hopes of an appearance at the Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs in November.

Teal said: "He was out of sorts the other day at Goodwood and we scoped him and it was not crystal clear. You need everything to go right at Goodwood and he was just not himself. He just looked out of sorts.

"We are going to call it a day for the season and just let him finish growing. We probably went to the well one too many times.

"Our aim was the Breeders' Cup, but if we go there, that could put him back so we have decided to give him a long break.

"If he is not enjoying his holidays and he is bucking and kicking, we could change plans further down the line, but the plan is to give him a chance to finish growing.

"He owes us nothing this year. I wouldn't mind a tilt at the Lockinge early next season and that is the first thing that springs to mind for him.

"He has been to Doha twice and made two journeys there and back, then he ran a big race in the Guineas. Eventually these things catch up with horses.

"Anne (Cowley, owner) is keen to keep going with him for another year or two, so there is no point going gung-ho with him this season.

"He has put enough money in the kitty this year and I am a believer that if you look after them, they will look after you."