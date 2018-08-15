Kew Gardens to run in Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Kew Gardens - will run in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Aidan O'Brien intends to send Kew Gardens to York for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes on Wednesday week.

The Galileo colt has had a fine season, having won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp.

Kew Gardens is now a leading contender for the St Leger at Doncaster, but will first head to York for the Group Two over a mile and a half.

O'Brien said: "He (Kew Gardens) is probably going to go to the Voltigeur for a trial and go from there."

Charlie Appleby hopes Old Persian can also enhance his Leger credentials in the Great Voltigeur.

This year's King Edward VII Stakes winner, who is as short as 14-1 for the final Classic of the season, will bid to get his career back on track after failing to feature in the Irish Derby.

The Newmarket handler said: "Old Persian is heading to the Great Voltigeur.

"Whereas he sat handy at Ascot, the gallop was different in the Irish Derby and it didn't work out.

"He has had a nice break since then as we backed him up quick enough in Ireland after Ascot."