Pipers Note in tune for Ripon feature

Ruth Carr is hoping Ripon specialist Pipers Note can go one better than last year in Saturday's William Hill Great St Wilfrid at Ripon.

A true course specialist, his eighth victory in North Yorkshire last time out came hot on the heels of his return to form at the course three weeks earlier.

Carr has nursed the eight-year-old back to his best form and after being beaten into second by Tim Easterby's Mattmu 12 months ago, the handler is going with renewed optimism this weekend.

"Pipers Note is in flying form. He absolutely loves the place and goes into the race on a hat-trick, so we're really looking forward to it," she said.

"He finished second to Mattmu in the race last year, who was a Group class performer having his first run in a handicap, so that was a really good effort.

"It would be great if he could go one better on Saturday and I'm very hopeful".