Review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Salisbury

Henry Candy - won feature race at Salisbury

Henry Candy was given a much-needed boost as Chain Of Daisies got her career back on track when routing her rivals in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury on Wednesday.

Having failed to feature in either of her two previous starts this season, the daughter of Rail Link showed what she is capable of when firing on all cylinders as she became the first dual winner of the Listed prize.

Allowed to dictate matters from the outset, the six-year-old, who won the 10-furlong contest in 2016, gradually wound up the pace from the sharp end before crossing the line seven lengths clear of Mia Tesoro.

Candy said of the 7-4 winner: "She got so upset before both races at York and Ascot and today she was as calm as could be. When she is good, she is very good.

"That was like when Harry (Bentley) won on her at Newmarket last autumn. He said then 'I just didn't know how fast I was going, I couldn't believe nothing got to me'.

"To be quite honest, the horses started going wrong at York and have been wrong ever since. They've just started to come right now.

"Everything had been going so pear-shaped I hadn't made any plans. We could easily go back for the Winter Hill (at Windsor) and then the race at Newmarket (Pride Stakes) she won last year.

"We won't be supplementing for the Arc or anything like that!"

A trip to the Curragh is likely to be next up for Flashcard after the Andrew Balding-trained son of Fast Company finished fastest of them all to take the British EBF Molson Coors Novice Stakes by a length and a quarter.

The Kingsclere handler said of the 33-1 winner: "He has been fast tracked to get on the racetrack as he was coughing a lot of the early summer.

"He is a nice horse and he is in a big sales race in Ireland (Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes, September 16) and that will be his main aim."

David Loughnane matched his totals from the two previous years after Signore Piccolo (5-2) provided him with his 16th victory in 2018 when getting up close home to win by three-quarters of a length in the SH Jones Wines Handicap.

Loughnane said: "He needs to be covered up and produced on the line. He (David Egan) gave him a peach of a ride. He is in at

Thirsk on Monday, but we will see how he comes out of today. The cheekpieces did help when he got to the front.

"That is 16 winners for the year, so I've matched last year's total. We ran our first two runners from our new yard here and had a double, so we like it here."

George (3-1) from backed up his last-time-out victory at Chelmsford as he swept round the outside of his rivals to land the Brunton Publications Pembroke Handicap by half a length.

Sylvester Kirk, winning trainer, said: "He missed the break as he reared up in the stalls. He struggled a bit in the ground as it was plenty quick enough. It's worked out thankfully.

"He made all from stall one at Chelmsford City as that is the done thing nowadays."