Torcedor leaves Jessica Harrington for Germany

Torcedor

Top-class stayer Torcedor is to leave Jessica Harrington's yard after being sold to continue his racing career in Germany with Andreas Wohler.

The six-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season thus far, winning the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in May before being placed behind the John Gosden-trained Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup.

Harrington had been considering a potential rematch with Stradivarius in next week's Lonsdale Cup at York, while the Irish St Leger at the Curragh next month was also high on his agenda.

But plans have now changed after his New Zealand-based owners Te Akau Racing revealed via Twitter that Torcedor had been sold for a "significant seven-figure sum".

Harrington told Press Association Sport: "He was bought by a German agent, Ronald Rauscher, and he's leaving my yard tomorrow.

"He's going to a top-class trainer in Germany. I don't really have any more detail than that."

Wohler is no stranger to big-race success both at home and abroad, perhaps most notably claiming Melbourne Cup glory with Protectionist in 2014.

Rauscher revealed some of the owners of Protectionist had bought into Torcedor with a view to a potential trip to Australia later in the year.

He said: "Torcedor has been bought by a group, some Germans and some Australians, and there is some of the same crew (that owned Protectionist).

"He is going to be trained by Andreas Wohler and we have made a semi-plan with him.

"He is in the Irish St Leger and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot, but obviously the other big option is the Melbourne Cup.

"His last two runs behind Stradivarius were very good, particularly his run at Goodwood, and it is exciting times for all involved."

Rauscher added: "Jessica has done a wonderful job with the horse and now we have to see if we can follow her.

"We want to see him when he arrives in Germany as obviously he had a blip after he travelled to Dubai earlier in the year, so we will have to see if we think he will handle a trip to Australia.

"It will be up to the crew to decide, but obviously the Melbourne Cup is a hugely valuable race and he looks to have a very nice weight for a horse with such a high rating with 56 kilograms.

"We will entertain the idea, for sure."

David Ellis, who manages Te Akau, also confirmed the news on TAB Radio.

He said: "In the last few days we have sold Torcedor. We received an enormous offer for a six-year-old gelding. The deal has been completed and we wish the new owners well with him.

"Jessie Harrington has done a remarkable job.

"He's given us some fantastic thrills."