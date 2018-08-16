Kew Gardens heads 16 in Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Kew Gardens

Kew Gardens is among eight Aidan O'Brien-trained possibles for the Sky Bet Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday.

The Grand Prix de Paris winner currently heads the ante-post betting for the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster next month.

O'Brien is keeping his options open for next week's Group Two over a mile and a half by also putting in Cypress Creek, Flag Of Honour, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Nelson, Southern France, The Pentagon and Zabriskie.

The Ballydoyle trainer is responsible for half of the 16 entries that include Latrobe. Trained by his son Joseph, the Irish Derby hero also holds an engagement in the Juddmonte International Stakes on the same card.

Yorkshire hopes in the Great Voltigeur rest with Mark Johnston's Dee Ex Bee, who was runner-up in the Investec Derby, and the Tim Easterby-trained Wells Farhh Go, winner of the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket's July meeting.

Charlie Appleby has King Edward VII Stakes winner Old Persian and Gordon Stakes scorer Cross Counter for Godolphin while William Haggas has put in Young Rascal, who disappointed in the Derby after taking the Chester Vase in good style.

Appleby has a pair of promising two-year-olds, Al Hilalee and Good Fortune in the Group Three Tattersalls Acomb Stakes for which there were 17 entries.

O'Brien has Broome and Sydney Opera House while Charlie Hills is triple-handed with Phoenix Of Spain, Pogo and Red Bravo.

Mark Johnston's duo of Persian Moon and Sky Cross plus the likes of Richard Hannon's Kuwait Currency, Production and Watan add further spice to the seven-furlong contest.