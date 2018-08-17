Group Two Grand Prix de Deauville next for Salouen

Salouen

Sylvester Kirk is hoping Salouen can finally have his day in the sun when he goes for Group Two success in the Grand Prix de Deauville at the French venue on August 26.

The four-year-old has only two ordinary victories as a juvenile to his name, but he has been a regular Pattern-race performer throughout his career.

He has been placed at the top level several times, coming closest to glory when only beaten a head by Cracksman in the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June.

Kirk reports the Canford Cliffs colt to be in rude health ahead of his trip across the Channel.

"He goes to Deauville on August 26 for the Grand Prix de Deauville. He is jumping out of his skin," said the Upper Lambourn handler.

"He has still not won since two, but he has run in every bun fight. We always say horses deserve to win, but he does deserve to win one."