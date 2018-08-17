Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket next for Projection

Roger Charlton

Connections of Projection are keeping their fingers crossed he can gain his first win in almost three years in the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket on August 25.

The Roger Charlton-trained five-year-old has not scored since winning a conditions contest at Salisbury in September 2015, but will bid to change that in the six-furlong Listed prize.

Harry Herbert, racing manager to owners the Royal Ascot Racing Club, said: "Projection is in great form. It is a pity he hasn't won a race since 2015, but he has run consistently and he is the most genuine and honest horse.

"He has been set some stiff tasks and we were hoping he would go in at Newbury, but he was just beaten by a head.

"He will go to the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket. I had a talk to Roger (Charlton) about the Hungerford Stakes, but I'm just keen to keep him at six for the moment.

"He really does to deserve to win a race. If he was to win the Hopeful Stakes, we could look at races like the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

"He does seem to be getting better with age."

A step up in trip could be on the cards for the Richard Hannon-trained Production, who runs in the same silks as Projection, after the son of Oasis Dream made a winning debut over six furlongs at Ascot.

Herbert added: "He is a lovely horse that is beautifully bred. It was lovely to see him make a winning debut in front of the home team.

"We don't know how good he is at this stage. He is a magnificent looking horse and I think we will be looking to step him up in trip when he gets back on track.

"I think we will run in a novice and take it step by step. He does have some smart entries, but we don't know enough about him yet as to what route to go."