Aidan O'Brien sextet in Lowther Stakes mix

Fairyland

Aidan O'Brien has six possibles in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes as he attempts to win the Group Two for juvenile fillies at York on Thursday.

The Ballydoyle handler has left in Coral Beach, Fantasy, Fairyland, Gossamer Wings, Just Wonderful and So Perfect among a total of 24 standing their ground at the confirmation stage.

Pick of his sextet could be Fairyland, who was last seen finishing third to Main Edition in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, and So Perfect.

She gave Advertise a run for his money when going down by just half a length to Martyn Meade's colt in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last weekend.

The other Irish-trained acceptor is Jessica Harrington's Servalan, a Listed winner at Naas and a close sixth to Signora Cabello in the Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting in her only subsequent start.

Signora Cabello was left in by John Quinn but she is set to run in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday.

Others in a top-quality entry are Mark Johnston's Main Edition and John Gosden's Angels Hideaway.