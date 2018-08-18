Luminate ready to shine at Deauville on Sunday

Freddy Head - trains Luminate

Connections feel Luminate will be seen in her true light when she lines up for the Darley Prix de Pomone at Deauville on Sunday.

The Freddy Head-trained filly disappointed in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) on her latest start but was found to be wrong afterwards.

She had been a leading fancy for the Classic as she had win her first three races before being unlucky to lose her unbeaten record at Saint-Cloud.

"Everything went wrong in the Diane but it turned out she had a sore back after that race," said Harry Herbert, racing manager to owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

"Thankfully she has come back fine and it will be interesting to see how she runs on Sunday. She is in very good form, according to Freddy Head, and is moving well.

"If the ground is soft we are hoping for the best. It is a very tough race but she is in good shape. I think you can put a line through the Diane. She has not put a foot wrong except in the Diane.

"She should have gone four races unbeaten into that but she got trapped on the rail the race before the Diane and could not get out.

"She finished like a train but subsequently demoted from fifth to second. Hopefully she can put all this behind her and prove to everyone what a good filly she is."

Charlie Fellowes is hoping Crimson Rosette can continue on an upward curve after she produced a personal best to win the Listed Chalice Stakes at Newmarket two weeks ago.

"She's done really well since her last race. It was a really good performance last time. We took the hood off. I wanted to sharpen her up a little bit and it definitely had the right effect," he said.

"This is a step up in grade again. She's done really well this year. She beat some nice fillies at Haydock where she was beaten a neck by Mr (Luca) Cumani's filly (God Given). Hopefully she goes there with a good chance.

"Any more rain would be a worry. If it were to soft, we wouldn't run but looking at the forecast and what the ground has been like, it's not going to be an issue.

"She's in good form, she's got a real turn of foot and the French style of racing should help her. We've got a nice draw and a great jockey (Ryan Moore).

"I left her in the Yorkshire Oaks and she's in the Galtres Stakes as well. We just wanted to keep our options open just in case the ground did go soft in France."

God Given is also in the 11-strong field, while a third British representative is Precious Ramotswe from John Gosden's stable.

Andre Fabre's runners must also be respected and the French trainer is triple-handed with Kitesurf, Morgan Le Faye and Palombe as he seeks to win this race for a 14th time.