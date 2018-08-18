Stradivarius may face 11 rivals at York

Stradivarius - 11 rivals at this stage at York

Stradivarius will face a maximum of 11 rivals in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday.

John Gosden's charge is the undoubted star of the staying division having already landed the Yorkshire Cup, the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup this season and he will land a cool £1million bonus if he can add to his tally on his return to the Knavesmire next week.

With Goodwood Cup runner-up Torcedor not in contention after being sold to continue his career in Germany last week, Stradivarius would appear to face a relatively straightforward task.

His potential rivals include Ed Dunlop's consistent performer Red Verdon, the William Haggas-trained Dal Harraild and Desert Skyline from David Elsworth's yard.

Aidan O'Brien's sole contender is Idaho, while his compatriot Willie Mullins has three entries in Laws Of Spin, Max Dynamite and Thomas Hobson.

A total of 16 juveniles remain in the mix for the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes on the same card.

O'Brien has confirmed Van Beethoven, Land Force and The Irish Rover, while likely contenders for the home team include John Gosden's Legends Of War, the Richard Hannon-trained Masaru, Richard Fahey's unbeaten colt Space Traveller and Yousini from Kevin Ryan's yard.