Review of the action from Newbury on Saturday

Boitron ridden by Silvestre De Sousa wins at Newbury

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Boitron impressed in the opener.

Richard Hannon will work back from next year's 2000 Guineas with Boitron after he maintained his unbeaten record with an authoritative victory in the Denford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

After making a winning debut at the Berkshire track last month before following up at Doncaster, the son of Le Havre took another step forward when looking a class above his rivals in the Listed contest.

Travelling smoothly into contention, the 5-4 favourite quickly put the race to bed when sent on by Silvestre De Sousa, crossing the line a length and three-quarters clear of Dutch Treat to earn a 33-1 quote for next year's opening colts Classic with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Hannon said: "He is a very nice horse. The first time he won here, I didn't think he would win like he did. It is the way he moves that makes him a very good horse.

"He won that lovely and Silvestre said he gave him a good feel. He got a bit anxious in the gates today which I was a bit surprised at.

"He doesn't pull and just does his thing. He is very economical and that is what sets him apart from the others.

"The Lagardere has got to be an option and the Dewhurst. He has got a lot of speed and seven might be his optimum trip now.

"You have got to work back from the Guineas next year."