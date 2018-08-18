Gunmetal hits target in Great St Wilfrid

Gunmetal (centre, white cap) - won the Great St Wilfrid

Gunmetal streaked clear to claim the William Hill Great St Wilfrid at Ripon.

Formerly trained by Charlie Hills, the grey was snapped up for 47,000 guineas by David Barron last autumn and looked a shrewd purchase after kicking off this season with successive wins at Thirsk and Newmarket.

He then finished third in the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh before coming home in midfield in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

The five-year-old was a 10-1 shot for his latest big-race assignment and a quick start allowed Joe Fanning to grab the stands' rail.

Several challengers tried to bridge the gap on both sides of the track, but Gunmetal was not for catching and came home two and three-quarter lengths clear.

Dakota Gold fared best of those that raced on the far side of the track in second, ahead of Growl in third and Ice Age in fourth.

Barron said: "He's done it really well in the end.

"He had a bad draw when we took him to Ireland, then at Goodwood he gave himself a bit of a fright coming down the hill, as soon as he levelled out he was fine and ran on well.

"We paid 47,000 guineas for him at the sales and that looks all right now.

"Obviously he's entered up at Ayr, but he's better on quicker ground than softer and he'll be reassessed, so we'll just have a think.

"He's getting to the realms of Listed races now, possibly."

Matthew Hilton, representing the winning owners, added: "I wouldn't mind taking him to Dubai, that would be a dream."