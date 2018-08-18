Sir Dancealot impressive Hungerford Stakes winner

Gerald Mosse and Sir Dancealot win the Ladyswood Stud Hungerford Stakes

Hot favourite Gustav Klimt failed to fire as Sir Dancealot claimed an impressive success in the Ladyswood Stud Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Having been placed in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Prix Jean Prat, Gustav Klimt was last seen finishing fourth in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Dropping in distance and class, Aidan O'Brien's colt was a warm order as the 15-8 favourite, but was under pressure from an early stage and ultimately finished well-beaten.

The David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot had already claimed a couple of big-race victories over his favoured seven furlongs this season, triumphing in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket in June and the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood late last month.

The 4-1 shot was initially held up by veteran French jockey Gerald Mosse, but made rapid progress to hit the front over a furlong out and never looked in real danger of being caught, scoring readily by a length and a quarter.

Dream Of Dreams was second ahead of Breton Rock in third.

Mosse said: "To be honest, he did exactly what I expected him to do.

"In his last race, I was a bit stuck inside and didn't have a clear run, but I still made it because he has got a big engine.

"Today I didn't want to take any risks. I know my horse is a really good horse and I didn't want to have any interference or trouble. I just gave him a chance and switched him off behind.

"I didn't want to go that early, but I didn't want to kick and ask my horse for a massive effort to catch them. It just came nice and easy up to the line.

"For me, six or seven (furlongs) is no trouble, but you have to ask the trainer. I'm not the trainer - I'm only the pilot."