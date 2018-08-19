Crystal Ocean set to drop in trip for next start

Crystal Ocean - set to drop in trip to ten furlongs

Crystal Ocean could drop back to a mile and a quarter following his narrow defeat in the King George at Ascot last month.

Sir Michael Stoute's four-year-old kicked off the season with victory over a mile and a quarter in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown before stepping up to a mile a and half to win a Group Three at Newbury and the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He was touched off by stablemate Poet's Word on his return to the Berkshire track for the King George, but pulled a long way clear of the third and several races - including the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes - are on his radar.

Stoute's assistant, James Horton, said: "He only did his first loosener since the King George on Saturday morning and he looks to have come out of the race really well.

"He has got a lot of options at the end of the season. There are options in Ireland, France and here for him.

"I don't think you would be afraid of dropping him back to a mile and a quarter if we needed to.

"We will just how he comes along and then map out a campaign."