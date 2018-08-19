Wadilsafa to return in Fortune Stakes at Sandown

Wadilsafa is away and clear at York

Owen Burrows is leaning towards making next month's Smarkets Fortune Stakes at Sandown as the next port of call for Wadilsafa.

The son of Frankel could bid to follow up his last-time-out success at York in the mile Listed contest, having sidestepped the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday.

Burrows said: "We will possibly look at the Superior Mile at Haydock or the Fortune Stakes at Sandown. The Fortune Stakes would probably be more likely.

"We would have taken him out at Salisbury because of the ground. I think good ground is fine but not anything softer than that.

"It was pleasing that the second and fourth have won from that race at York. He is ready to progress back up to the next stage now.

"We tried him in the Hampton Court but it was Sheikh Hamdan who suggested about dropping back to a mile and the boss was right."

A return to six furlongs will be on the cards for stablemate Tabdeed when he makes his return to the track after the son of Havana Gold lost his unbeaten record in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He added: "He come back quite jarred up after the Jersey. It has not really been his summer unfortunately.

"He is another one we are just starting to step up and get him back into work. We will look for something with a bit of ease in the ground.

"We will drop him back to six as Dane (O'Neill) didn't think he quite got home over seven.

"We will possibly look at a Listed race but he is rated 96 so maybe we might find a handicap depending what is coming at the right time."

The Lambourn handler feels there is still plenty to come from Elwazir, who suffered his first defeat of the season in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock earlier this month.

He said "The ground was very quick at Haydock, far quicker than anything he has won on before.

"Although it was fast at Ascot, Frankie (Dettori) said it was lovely ground that day. He picked up that day but he didn't at Haydock.

"Don't rule him out yet and I still think he is a horse with a lot of potential."