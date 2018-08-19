Pretty Pollyanna wins Prix Morny at Deauville

Pretty Pollyanna - won the Prix Morny

Pretty Pollyanna outpointed Signora Cabello in a terrific duel for the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville.

The two British-trained fillies dominated the finish and pulled well clear of their rivals in the closing stages, with Pretty Pollyanna just coming out on top for trainer Michael Bell and jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

Pretty Pollyanna had won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes by seven lengths at Newmarket and showed that form was no fluke as she took the first Group One race of the season for two-year-olds in France.

Pretty Pollyanna was always in the front rank in the centre of the track as Comedy led on the near side and Land Force also prominent before going on.

Signora Cabello mounted a strong challenge and John Quinn's charge briefly looked as though she might follow up her Group Two victories in the Queen Mary Stakes and Prix Robert Papin.

However, Pretty Pollyanna found more and edged ahead close home for a three-quarters-of-a-length victory.

Karl Burke's True Mason gave British runners a clean sweep, with Aidan O'Brien's Land Force fourth.

De Sousa said: "She travelled well, like she did last time.

"Mr Bell said to keep it simple. She's an improving filly and did it the hard way.

"I think she does get that trip, and going up to a mile shouldn't bother her."