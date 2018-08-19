Urban Fox beaten by Nonza at Deauville

Urban Fox - had to settle for second in Deauville

Urban Fox was denied a second Group One success when collared close home by Nonza in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

Winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old made another strong bid for honours but was just run out of it in the final strides.

She hit the front in the straight under James Doyle, after Jessica Harington's I'm So Fancy had set the pace, but Nonza, trained by Henri-Francois Devin, was produced by Alexis Badel to land the spoils by a narrow margin.