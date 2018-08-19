Henry Candy retains faith in Limato

Limato - likely to drop in class for next start

Limato is likely to have his sights lowered on his next start in a bid to get his season back on track.

Henry Candy's stable star has endured a disappointing campaign thus far, finishing well beaten over a mile in both the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Connections hoped a return to six furlongs in the July Cup - a race he won in 2016 - would yield some improvement, but he again failed to fire.

Candy feels his stable star has benefited from a short break since and believes it would be dangerous to write him off.

He said: "I turned him out after the July Cup. He had two or three weeks out in the paddock and he has come back and I think he is probably just about there now.

"I was probably kidding myself he was there before, but he really does look like he has bit of fire in his belly again.

"I wouldn't write him off just yet. He has got various options next weekend. There is a Listed race at Newmarket (Hopeful Stakes) and options at York (City Of York) and Goodwood (Supreme Stakes).

"Hopefully we will find one of them and if he bounces back hopefully he can get back to the previous level.

"I think he has still got the will to do it."