Strong field for Sky Bet Voltigeur Stakes at York

Kew Gardens ridden Ryan Moore wins the Queen's Vase

There will be St Leger clues aplenty in a strong-looking nine-runner Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday.

Aidan O'Brien runs Kew Gardens, a Group One winner in France, for which he carries a penalty. He has already won at Royal Ascot over the St Leger trip.

O'Brien's four-strong team is completed by Nelson, The Pentagon and Zabriskie.

Tim Easterby's Wells Farhh Go threw his hat into the Leger ring when winning the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time. He was also successful in the Acomb Stakes at this meeting last season.

Charlie Appleby has two strong contenders in Old Persian, who will be ridden by James Doyle, and Cross Counter, the mount of William Buick.

John Gosden and Frankie Dettori team up with Sevenna Star, not seen since disappointing in the Derby, while the field is completed by MC Muldoon, trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam.

The sponsors can't split Cross Counter and Kew Gardens as their 9/4 joint-favourites, with Wells Farhh Go next in the market at 5/1.