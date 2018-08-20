Billesdon Brook to return to mile in Sun Chariot

Billesdon Brook: Returns to mile in Sun Chariot Stakes

The Marlborough handler will return the daughter of Champs Elysees back to the scene of her Classic triumph in a bid to get her back to winning ways after she failed to see out a mile and a quarter in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

He said: "The Sun Chariot is the plan at the moment. She might have entries in between but I would imagine we will go straight to the Sun Chariot and go from there.

"It is back to the track she won her Guineas over the straight mile. She did it lovely and if she goes back and runs that sort of race she will come home pretty quick.

"Sky Lantern did the same she got beat in the Nassau and then come back and won the Sun Chariot."