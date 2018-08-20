Bath meeting moved to Chelmsford on August 28

Chelmsford - stage Bath meeting on August 28

Bath's fixture scheduled for August 28 has been transferred to Chelmsford due to the continuing spell of dry weather.

The track does not have a watering system due to its high location on Lansdown Hill and has not raced since the end of July, when the surface was reported to be hard in places.

Entry and declaration stages for the seven-race evening fixture will remain unchanged with entries closing on August 22 at 12 noon and declarations at the 48 hour stage.

An equivalent race programme to that originally scheduled has been transferred to Chelmsford, with the exception of the 12-furlong handicap which has dropped back to 10 furlongs.