Angel's Hideaway declared for Sky Bet Lowther

Angel's Hideaway wins the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes

Angel's Hideaway and Fairyland feature among nine contenders for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday.

The John Gosden-trained Angel's Hideaway endured a rough passage on her way to finishing second in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last month and the form received a significant boost after the winner, Pretty Pollyanna, followed up in Sunday's Prix Morny at Deauville.

Angel's Hideaway has since impressed in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot and undoubtedly sets the standard as far as the home team is concerned.

Her biggest threat appears to be Aidan O'Brien's Fairyland, who looked every inch a top-class prospect after winning her first two starts before finishing third in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Kodiac makes her first appearance since in this six-furlong Group Two.

Richard Fahey won the Lowther two years ago with Queen Kindly and has another leading contender in runaway Pontefract scorer Flawless Jewel.

Kevin Ryan's saddles Beverley victor Queen Jo Jo, with Andrew Balding's Firelight chasing a hat-trick after narrow wins at Kempton and Newmarket.

The Karl Burke-trained Little Kim, James Given's Orange Blossom, Michael Bell's Stage Play and The Mackem Bullet from Brian Ellison's yard are the other hopefuls.