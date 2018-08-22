Ebor Festival: Friday declarations

Battaash is all class as he wins at Goodwood

Check out the final declarations for Friday's key races at the Ebor Festival, including the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes.

Bolt-aash all set for atonement

Sprinting superstar Battaash heads a field of 16 in Friday's Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Charlie Hills' four-year-old impressed with a comfortable victory when giving weight to all his rivals in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time, but he did boil over at the start of last year's Nunthorpe before finishing fourth.

Charlie Appleby's Blue Point got the better of Battaash at Royal Ascot and returns to five furlongs having finished only seventh in the July Cup last time out.

Judicial steps up in class for Julie Camacho and becomes a first Group One runner for the yard having won his last two starts in good style.

Mabs Cross has run well at Haydock, Ascot and the Curragh since winning a Group Three for Michael Dods while Take Cover and Caspian Prince will ensure a lightning pace.

Aidan O'Brien runs four in Sioux Nation, Declarationofpeace, Washington DC and Battle Of Jericho while Muthmir, Mr Lupton and Alpha Delphini add further strength in depth.

The only two withdrawals at the five-day stage were Finsbury Square and Just Glamorous.

Eight take on bonus-hunter

Stradivarius faces eight rivals as his connections eye a £1million bonus for winning the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday.

John Gosden's crack stayer is three-quarters of the way to scooping the WH Stayers' Million thanks to victories in the Yorkshire Cup, Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup.

The four-year-old, owned by Bjorn Nielsen, now just needs to take this Group Two prize to collect the seven-figure sum.

The opposition includes Count Octave, whose trainer Andrew Balding saddled Montaly to strike 12 months ago.

Willie Mullins relies on Max Dynamite, who lifted this stamina test in 2015, after withdrawing Laws Of Spin and Thomas Hobson at the 48-hour final declaration stage.

There is a second Irish-trained runner in Aidan O'Brien's Idaho, who was third to Stradivarius in the Goodwood Cup.

The nine-strong field is completed by Desert Skyline, Petitioner, Red Verdon, Sir Chauvelin and St Michel.