Phoenix Of Spain sizzles in Acomb

Ginger Nut ridden by Oisin Murphy (bottom right blue silks) wins the Sky Bet Nursery

Phoenix Of Spain looks to have a bright future after running down the favourite Watan to win the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York.

A winner on the all-weather at Wolverhampton last time out, the Lope De Vega colt was sent off at 9/2 in the Group Three contest.

Oisin Murphy appeared to have everything under control on the strongly-fancied Watan, but Jamie Spencer - who enjoyed a five-timer at Yarmouth on Tuesday - brought Charlie Hills' youngster over to the stands rail for the final push.

He pulled a length and a half clear from there to give Hills a second win in the race after Dutch Connection in 2014.

Hills said: "He was impressive at Wolverhampton and we felt York would suit him better.

"I thought Jamie gave him a great ride. He was a bit windy beforehand and he settled him well.

"Once he got daylight he picked up nicely and finished well. You'd like to think a mile would be within his compass this season."

On future plans, Hills said: "He's in the Royal Lodge and the Dewhurst, but I'm not sure how he'd handle Newmarket. I don't think he'd want very fast ground, either.

"Jamie was keen to go for the Racing Post Trophy so we might aim towards that."

Old Persian and Cross Counter filled the first two places for Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Old Persian booked his place in the William Hill St Leger with victory in this Group Two prize, while the Melbourne Cup beckons for the runner-up.

Nelson set a decent gallop in the early stages, with Wells Farhh Go, Old Persian and Cross Counter not too far away.

The race was wide open three furlongs out, where Wells Farhh Go was the first to commit, but the Godolphin pair soon dominated proceedings.

Sent off at 7/1, Old Persian kept finding for James Doyle and returned to the form of his win in the King Edward VII Stakes, following defeat in the Irish Derby, as he kept his stablemate at bay by a head.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Kew Gardens made up plenty of ground from the rear to take third place, a length and a half away.

Appleby said: "The two horses came here in great order. I put a line through Old Persian's run in the Irish Derby. We might have backed up quick enough after Royal Ascot, but I always felt the horse was going there in great order.

"It was more the fact the race didn't pan out as we expected as they slowed up in front and we weren't in the right position.

"The horse needed a break from there and he had a nice, little break. The team have got him back well and we were confident coming into today. He's bred to get a trip and he galloped out strongly.

"Cross Counter came onto the scene later on and this wasn't his main target, but on the back of his victory at Goodwood he put himself forward to be in the picture for Australia (Melbourne Cup).

"I didn't want to take him down as a three-year-old and give him a prep run there. I thought it would be easier if I could get a prep run in here and go down there as a fresher horse and run him off the plane.

"Really, it couldn't have worked out any better. I know the betting didn't suggest that, but Old Persian can head on to the St Leger now and Cross Counter can do what we always expected him to do and go to Melbourne for the Cup."

He added: "I think we have a nice team going down to Australia, but it just depends how well they travel.

"That's their biggest challenge and if they turn up as they would on this side of the water they are going to be big players."

Kevin Buckley, Coolmore's UK representative, said of Kew Gardens: "He's run a great race, he's just been beaten by the penalty.

"It's nice to see him come back from his little break after his race in France in such good form.

"He should step up on that perfectly in time for Town Moor (Leger).

"Ryan (Moore) was very happy with him."

Tim Easterby said of Wells Farhh Go, who was fourth: "I'm very happy with that, he just needs one-mile-six or two miles on soft ground and he'll win.

"Back on quicker ground and over a mile and a half he's just been found out today - when he was asked to quicken he was just climbing a bit.

"The first three all look like they'll improve for going up in trip, to be fair.

"There's also a race in France just for three-year-olds over one-mile-seven we can look at."

Here And Now wins at York

There are few more likeable horses in training than John Quinn's El Astonaute and he won on the Knavesmire for the second time this season in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap.

Known for his trailblazing tactics, over an extra half a furlong apprentice jockey Rossa Ryan allowed him to take a lead this time, as Final Venture led them down the middle.

Nothing if not game, John Quinn's 12/1 chance defied a mark of 101 in winning by a neck and will now step back up in class.

Quinn said: "He's a wonderful horse and loves it here. He's been running at big meetings all year and running well.

"He got a lead today, which was great. There was a lot of pace on and Rossa settled him in behind another horse, which meant he wasn't flat to the mat the whole way.

"He's a very admirable horse and these sprinters do get better as they get older."

He added: "We talked about the Prix de l'Abbaye this morning, but decided not to put him in it this year.

"There's races like the Beverley Bullet and the Scarborough Stakes at Doncaster we can look at before the end of the turf season.

"He's a spirited horse who goes out on his own. When I first got him we worked him in a string and he didn't like that much, hence why his first three runs were a bit shaky.

"You just have to learn what they like. Horses don't make mistakes, we do."

Ralph Beckett is already thinking of next year's Ebor for Here And Now (12/1) after he bolted up by five lengths in the Sky Bet Handicap under Harry Bentley.

"He's just a different horse here for whatever reason," said Beckett.

"I've entered him in the Cesarewitch, but I'm not sure he likes Newmarket - flat tracks seem to suit him.

"I suppose he was well handicapped having beaten Stradivarius, but that was a long time ago. Hopefully he gets in next year's £1million Ebor."

Richard Hannon's Ginger Nut (9/2 favourite), winner of the Super Sprint at Newbury, added another big pot when holding off Rathbone in the Sky Bet Nursery Handicap under Juddmonte International-winning pilot Oisin Murphy.