Richard Fahey launches double raid on Gimcrack Stakes

Richard Fahey - two runners in the Gimcrack

Richard Fahey runs both Cosmic Law and Space Traveller as he bids to land back-to-back victories in the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes at York on Friday.

The Musley Bank handler ended his long wait to get on the roll of honour when Sands Of Mali lifted the Group Two feature last year, and has two different types representing him on this occasion.

Cosmic Law is the more experienced of the pair, having won the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom in June and finishing sixth to Dark Vision in the Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs at Glorious Goodwood on the latest of his five starts.

"He showed a lot of speed over seven that day at Goodwood. His best form is over six and we're very happy with him," said Fahey.

Space Traveller goes up in grade after wining two novice races, at Doncaster and Hamilton.

"He's done everything right at home. We're pleased with him," he said.

"This is a huge step up and we'll find out where we are with him."

Shine So Bright has his second run for Andrew Balding after being bought by King Power Racing out of Karl Burke's stable for £375,000 at the Goffs London Sale on the eve of Royal Ascot, on the strength of a Nottingham debut success and a Coventry Stakes entry.

The Oasis Dream colt was a decent fifth to Calyx at the Royal meeting, after which he was moved to the Balding yard.

He was given time to acclimatise to the different surroundings and ran with credit on his first run for new connections when third to Land Force in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

"We were really pleased with him. Karl always rated him highly and his work has been very good here," said Balding.

"He ran a good race in the Richmond. I hope York will suit him well and he's entitled to step up again."

George Peckham is looking forward to running his progressive colt Semoun.

The son of Bernardini has won his last two starts and Peckham feels there is more to come.

"He is a colt we have always liked. He is a good looker and his homework from the beginning has been very good," said the Newmarket trainer.

"I thought he'd win more impressively than he did at Ascot, but they went no gallop which didn't really suit him.

"He has won his last two and deserves to be stepped up in grade. The sharper track should suit him - he has a lot of pace and I think he's the type to run better in a better race."

Showout is another unexposed type who showed his versatility with victories at two contrasting tracks, Hamilton and Brighton.

Archie Watson has been happy the way Showcasing colt is coming along and feels he warrants a chance at this level.

He said: "He's a lovely horse. He's improving, I thought he won very well at Brighton and he deserves to take a step up in grade."

Aidan O'Brien relies on The Irish Rover, who was well beaten in the Coventry but ran much better when only a length behind Advertise when third in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last time.

John Gosden saddles Legends Of War, whose only blot in three races came when he was well beaten by Advertise in the July Stakes.

Charlie Hills' Chuck Willis and Kevin Ryan's Emaraaty Ana, who were second and third respectively behind Natalie's Joy in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury five weeks ago, complete the field.