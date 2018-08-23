Stratum makes cut for Sky Bet Ebor

Stratum (centre) - made the cut for the Sky Bet Ebor

Supporters of ante-post favourite Stratum can rest easy after Willie Mullins' stayer made the cut for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday.

The five-year-old needed at least three horses to be withdrawn at the 48-hour final declaration stage and punters got their wish when Prize Money, Game Starter, Count Octave and Amazing Red were taken out.

That also allowed the Ralph Beckett-trained Mountain Bell to scrape into the maximum field of 20.

Mullins also has Whiskey Sour while further Irish interest is provided by the Ger Lyons-trained Mustajeer and Sea The Lion from Jarlath Fahey's stable.

Iain Jardine's Nakeeta bids to repeat last year's victory while the top weight of 9st 12lb will be carried by the John Gosden-trained Weekender, the mount of Frankie Dettori.

Other fancied horses include Blakeney Point, Teodoro, Saunter and the Marco Botti-trained pair of Dylan Mouth and Crowned Eagle.

There are two reserves - Saigon City and Sir Chauvelin - which will be on standby should any horse drop out by 1pm on Friday. Interestingly, Sir Chauvelin is set to run in Friday's Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup on the Knavesmire.