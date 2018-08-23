Beat The Bank in field of eight for Celebration Mile

Beat The Bank is one of eight runners in Saturday's Ladbrokes Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

Andrew Balding's four-year-old won the Summer Mile at Ascot last month and was beaten just over two lengths into fifth by Lightning Spear in the Sussex Stakes last time out.

Ed Walker's Stormy Antarctic takes his chance having won a Group Two in Germany in May before finishing second to Benbatl in a Munich Group One last time.

David Simcock's Arod, third in the race in 2016, is back as a seven-year-old for anothercrack while Richard Hannon's Oh This Is Us will try to improve on his second at Salisbury last week.

Former South African star Whisky Baron has his first run for William Haggas while Clive Cox's Zonderland, beaten a nose last year, is back again.

Two three-year-old fillies, Nyaleti from Mark Johnston's yard and Roger Varian's Altyn Orda, complete the field.

The most notable absentee was Sir Michael Stoute's Jersey Stakes winner Expert Eye, who takes up an engagement at York instead.