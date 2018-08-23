Fairyland claims thrilling Sky Bet Lowther win

Fairyland wins the Sky Bet Lowther at York

Fairyland just denied The Mackem Bullet on the line in a thrilling finish to the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York.

The pair fought out a terrific duel in the final furlong with Brian Ellison's 25-1 outsider The Mackem Bullet looking as though she might just win the battle.

However, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Fairyland (6-4 favourite), who had been up front throughout battled on bravely for Ryan Moore and got the verdict by a nose. Queen Jo Jo was two lengths away in third place.

The disappointment of the Group Two heat was Angel's Hideaway, who faded out of contention after being short of room when the race hotted up in the final quarter-mile.

O'Brien said: "We were very happy with her at Ascot (third in Albany Stakes), but she was under the weather in between.

"I'm delighted with her. She did get headed so it was great to see her battle back. Ryan said she had a blow two (furlongs) out, which was understandable.

"She's a lovely filly and that (Cheveley Park) is the way we'll be heading.

"I would imagine usually if they are good enough they'd get a mile, and she's a big, rangy filly - she looks more like a three-year-old than a two-year-old."

O'Brien also commented further on the virus that has afflicted his yard in recent weeks.

He said: "It was in all of our three yards. It was as bad as we've had at Ballydoyle.

"I think we're at the other side of it now, though, and the year is not over yet, but if there is a relapse the season is over."

Ellison said of his gallant filly: "He (Ben Robinson) gave her a great ride, I'm delighted.

"She definitely got to the front and then just got nabbed on the line. After the line she was back in front.

"We came here a big price today and she shouldn't have been after her Ascot run. She's improved again.

"We actually sold her after Ascot to go to America, she passed the vet and I stopped training her for a week, but then they pulled out of the sale.

"I think she'll be even better over seven furlongs and a mile. We're chuffed, it's great to take part in a race like this."

Lah Ti Dar slashed for Leger

Lah Ti Dar emerged as a genuine St Leger candidate after making a stunning return to action in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes at York.

The one-time Investec Oaks favourite, who has been absent since winning at Newmarket in May, turned the Listed contest in a one-horse affair down the long Knavesmire straight.

After sitting in midfield until turning for home, the John Gosden-trained filly was asked to take closer order by Frankie Dettori.

Lah Ti Dar (4-6 favourite) hit the front two and a half furlongs out with the minimum of fuss and quickly put daylight between herself and her rivals.

She crossed the line a yawning 10 lengths clear of Light Of Joy, who pipped Sun Maiden for second spot.

Gosden said: "She did everything right. She was very ill and very down with herself with a virus, but she's come back in great order.

"Frankie was emphatic she should run in the St Leger, we'll have to speak to the management and we'll see. I'll always listen to what the jockey says, I always do.

"We'll consider that, there's other routes but it's an appealing race for her - a filly fresh in the autumn - and she certainly wasn't having any trouble with the distance there.

"She was very sick, but she now comes very fresh into the autumn.

"There's every reason to suggest she'll stay in training."

Paddy Power cut her to 2-1 favourite for the Leger, although that was a standout short price with several bookies going 6-1 and 7s.