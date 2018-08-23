Mark Johnston becomes most successful trainer with York success

Trainer Mark Johnston with Poets Society who provided him with a record-breaking success at York

Mark Johnston became the most successful trainer in British racing after passing Richard Hannon senior's record of 4,193 career victories.

The Middleham-based trainer drew level with two winners on Saturday and while his subsequent runners failed to deliver, the victory for Poet's Society at York on Thursday saw Johnston move out on his own in terms of career successes.

Sent off at 20/1 he fought off all challengers to win the ultra-competitive Clipper Logistics Handicap under Frankie Dettori.

Johnston told Great British Racing: "I knew quite some time ago that it (the record) was on the cards and I've had a note of it on my phone.

"There's no end of career highlights - you always think of the great horses like Shamardal and Attraction. Earlier on the likes of Mister Baileys and Double Trigger - these were the sort of horses that launched us to new levels each time.

"Now that we're so big and the winners come so often you tend not to notice these great horses so much.

"There was always a desire for quality over quantity - I've never made any secret of that and I've never argued that the trainers' championship should be based on number of winners rather than prize-money, even though I'd have won it 12 times if it was on winners.

"Winners keep every happy, big and small."