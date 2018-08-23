Martin Pipe leads Mark Johnston tributes

Mark Johnston celebrates with Frankie Dettori

Martin Pipe, former record-breaking trainer: "It's a marvellous achievement and I'm delighted for him. I read the other day that I was his inspiration, which is nice.

"He's obviously a brilliant trainer. It takes a lot of dedication and preparation and he has a wonderful team behind him.

"It's a wonderful achievement and I admire him very much."

Charlie Appleby, Derby-winning trainer "He is the ultimate professional and his results and statistics only speak for themselves.

"Everyone has their own ideas what they want to do and he has certainly raised the level in the game, his results prove that. It is something you have to aspire to. He has definitely changed the dynamics of the game.

"Richard Hannon and Martin Pipe did very well, but what Mark Johnston has done is bring it to the big stage as well. As we all know at places like Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood you fully respect his horses and his results have shown why.

"He has done it across the board. He has produced Group One and Classic winners. It is not just a flash in the pan, it is year on year and it is relentless. It is full credit to himself and the team."

William Buick, jockey: "This is a huge milestone. He is never afraid to run horses and has proven time and time again that what he is doing brings him success. It is a very well oiled operation with key people behind it and it is a credit to all of them.

"He is very easy to work with. There is himself at the helm, then there is Charlie, who is getting more involved, and Deirdre. He is a joy to ride for. He will keep going and he will not rest on his laurels.

"I've had a couple of nice Royal Ascot winners and I've obviously won the Cheveley Park for him, so they are the nice winners that would spring to mind."

Jim Crowley, jockey: "It is a phenomenal achievement and it is something that is not slowing down and continuing to grow.

"I've ridden out there and it is an amazing place. It is a fantastic achievement and it is very well done to him.

"They've got a very good system and it works. You look at the people who Mark has overtaken - Martin Pipe and Richard Hannon senior. It is a phenomenal amount of winners to train and I'm sure he will train plenty more as well.

"He is very easy to ride for and his horses are renowned for being extremely fit and hard to pass in a race, they are just tough horses."

George Scott, trainer: "It is a phenomenal operation. From a young trainer's point of view his horses are always ones I'm terrified to take on if I fancy a horse, as they just seem to run out of their skin every time they come to the racetrack. I've huge admiration for him and I would imagine we will be competing against each other for years to come. I imagine he will be beating me more often than I beat him!

"What is more impressive about him is the operation he runs. It is just so efficient. He turns his staff out impeccably and they get rewarded with best turned out prizes and those sort of things, so from that point of view it is as impressive as the winners."

Gary Moore, trainer "I think it is fantastic, really. The man is someone we all look up to. He is not scared of running them and they always look fantastic. They just don't stop running and it was similar to how Martin Pipe was a few years ago.

"Full credit to him, I think the man is pretty much a genius. How can you manage all that (number of horses) and get them to run as consistently as they do. I struggle to manage 100 horses - what it must be like for him I don't know, so full credit and big respect to him."

Nick Rust, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority: "To become the winning-most trainer in the history of British racing is a remarkable achievement. Mark's Middleham operation has grown to now send out hundreds of winners a year, with success at all levels of racing both nationally and internationally.

"As well as the creation and development of his training empire, Mark's wider contribution to the racing industry in his career to date should not be underestimated. He has constantly challenged the status quo, and given his time to various industry organisations, including the BHA Board, of course, and currently the Racing Foundation.

"On behalf of the BHA, I'd like to congratulate Mark and also his loyal team on this incredible feat."