Sea Of Class brilliant winner of Yorkshire Oaks

Sea of Class powers clear to win the Yorkshire Oaks

Sea Of Class produced a blistering turn of foot to show she is in a league of her own with an emphatic victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York.

A last-gasp winner of the Irish Oaks, the 7-4 favourite was even more impressive this time as she swept by a quality field when given the office by James Doyle, to give Yorkshire-born, Newmarket-based trainer William Haggas the perfect birthday present.

Laurens was smartly out of the stalls, but was soon headed by Magic Wand, with Aidan O'Brien's other runners Bye Bye Baby and Flattering close up.

Coronet and Eziyra made a forward move in the straight - but the race was over as soon as Sea Of Class burst onto the scene.

Taking several lengths out of the field in a matter of strides, Sea Of Class strode clear to score by two and a quarter lengths. Coronet was second with Eziyra another length away.