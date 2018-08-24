Lord Glitters aims for York gold

Accidental Agent (left) beats Lord Glitters in the Queen Anne

Lord Glitters bids to open his Group-race account when tackling further than a mile for the first time in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York on Saturday.

If successful, he would end a series of five placed efforts, including when third to Lightning Spear in the Group One Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

That was the latest of a series of excellent displays by the grey since he won the valuable Balmoral Handicap in impressive fashion at Ascot on Champions Day in October.

David O'Meara does not expect the nine furlongs to trouble the consistent gelding.

"He's in good form. We're stepping him up beyond a mile for the first time. We think he'll be fine and we're happy with him," said the Upper Helmsley handler.

Mustashry has been restricted to just the two races since winning at this meeting 12 months ago but connections feel the five-year-old, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, is ready to strut his stuff again.

"He's back well again now, he's just had a few little issues this season," said Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

"He won nicely at Sandown first time out and then had a little hold up again.

"I've been informed that he's fighting fit again, he's happy in his work and hopefully he can win this again.

"He was always viewed as an immature horse who would improve with age, and he has been."

Stoute has a second string to his bow in Zaaki, who has been Group Three-placed at Royal Ascot and Handicap this summer.

William Jarvis reports Chief Ironside in fine shape but believes this is a more demanding assignment that in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood, where he was third to Regal Reality.

"He ran a really good race at Goodwood, I was very pleased with him, I think this looks tougher, though," said the Newmarket trainer.

"This looks a stronger race in depth, so he'll need to improve again.

"It was nice to see the fourth from Goodwood, Glorious Journey, come out and win a Group race in France earlier this week, so the form is in the book.

"That was a career-best by some way, but he'll need another here, I think."

Andrew Balding warns Morando may not take his chance unless the heavens open.

"Things haven't gone his way this season but he needs rain," said the Kingsclere handler.

"It doesn't look like they will get much there so I think he is unlikely to run."

Of the remainder, Master The World will try to improve upon his fourth in this race two years ago, while Seniority bids to become a Royal winner in the colours of the Queen.

Dual course winner Threading and Chilean, winner of a Group Three contest at Longchamp, complete a strong field.