Stradivarius lands cool million

Last Updated: 24/08/18 2:57pm

Stradivarius ridden by Frankie Dettori (left) wins the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes
Stradivarius scooped the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' Million bonus when completing a clean sweep of the series with a famous victory in the Lonsdale Cup at York.

Winner of the Yorkshire Cup, Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup, the top-class stayer, owned by Bjorn Nielsen, landed the bonus for connections with a performance that was full of guts and determination.

It may not have been straightforward for the 4-11 favourite, but the John Gosden-trained four-year-old ultimately got the upper hand in the final furlong to beat his old rival Count Octave in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Dettori told ITV Racing: "I didn't feel the horse was as good today as at Ascot, only his courage and class got him through.

"Show me the money!"

Nielsen said: "Impossible. Brilliant trainer, brilliant jockey. To get him to peak four times like that, few horses could do that.

"This horse has managed to do it four times in a row in a season, so tough.

"I wish there was a camera on John Gosden's staff at Clarehaven (Stables, in Newmarket) because I'm sure they are all jumping up and down right now."

