Lady Kaya Lady ready for Debutante

Action at the Curragh

Sheila Lavery expects to learn a lot more about Lady Kaya's capabilities after she runs in the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Following a highly promising debut third at the track in early June, the daughter of Dandy Man ran out a dominant 10-length winner over this course and distance a fortnight ago.

Connections have since turned down significant offers to sell her and she now tests her powers at Group Two level.

Lavery said: "She's all set to go. We're very happy with her.

"She's just been cantering away. We haven't done a while lot with her since her last run, but she's in good form.

"We'll give it a go. There's no point waiting for anything easier while she's in good form."

Aidan O'Brien has saddled a record 12 previous winners of the Debutante and fires a formidable three-pronged assault at this year's renewal.

Ryan Moore has sided with the Cork maiden winner Zagitova over Galway victor Hermosa (Seamie Heffernan) and Peach Tree (Wayne Lordan), who won over the course distance on her most recent start.

The Patrick Prendergast-trained Skitter Scatter arguably sets the standard on form after winning the Group Three Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown late last month.

Joseph O'Brien is represented by impressive Killarney scorer Iridessa and Vallambrosa, while Jessica Harrington runs course winner Chocolate Music.

Harrington said: "I was delighted with her the last day. I know she only got up on the line, but she was slightly impeded before getting there and she's done well since.

"I'm hopeful."

Jim Bolger's Bandiuc Eile and the Ger Lyons-trained Viadera complete the line-up.