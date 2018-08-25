Ebor day round-up: Lord Glitters takes York gold

Daniel Tudhope riding Lord Glitters

A round-up of the rest of the action from York on Sky Bet Ebor day as Lord Glitters returned to winning ways.

Lord steps up to the plate

Lord Glitters landed a first Group-race success with a battling performance in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York.

A strong-finishing third in the Group One Sussex Stakes on his previous start, David O'Meara's five-year-old was not inconvenienced by the step up to nine furlongs as he saw off the challenge of Mustashry.

Chief Ironside made the running well into the straight, where the field panned out across the course.

Lord Glitters had a little ground to make up, but gamely stuck to his task to hold Mustashry, winner of this race last year, by half a length under Danny Tudhope.

Chief Ironside stuck on for third place, two and a half lengths away.

"He was grand for the first couple of furlongs, then it looked like they steadied up and he got a bit keen, but he saw it out well," said O'Meara.

"There was a small concern about going up a little bit in trip whether firstly he'd settle and secondly would he stay, but he did it well and he was well on top at the end. He's a very good horse. He's been unlucky not to have won a Group One in this country."

He added: "The Woodbine Mile next month is on his agenda and then after that we'll see. He's gone well at Ascot, so you'd like to think the QEII in the middle of October would suit him well."

Ghostwatch earns Ebor place

The well-bred Ghostwatch earned an automatic entry into next year's £1million Sky Bet Ebor with a convincing success in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap.

Ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby - who won the Melrose last year with Secret Advisor - 10/1 chance Ghostwatch was never too far off the pace set by Mekong and his turn of foot proved decisive with a couple of furlongs to run.

Supernova sprouted wings late on and flew home for second under Jamie Spencer but he was half a length down at the line, with St Leger entry Proschema third at 20/1 and 11/2 favourite Mekong having to settle for third.

Expert makes no mistake

Expert Eye saw off admirable veteran Gordon Lord Byron to rediscover the winning trail in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.

The one-time Classic contender Expert Eye bounced back from a disappointing run in the 2000 Guineas to win the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and was last seen chasing home Lightning Spear in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Back in distance and class for this seven-furlong Group Three, Sir Michael Stoute's colt was the 11-10 favourite under Frankie Dettori and was always travelling strongly in midfield.

Dettori made his move approaching the final two furlongs, switching Expert Eye to the far side of the track.

He quickened up smartly to grab the lead, before Tom Hogan's three-times Group One winner Gordon Lord Byron lunged at him late.

But try as he might, the popular 10-year-old - winner of this race in 2012 - could never quite get on terms and Expert Eye was always doing enough to hold him at bay by a length and a quarter.