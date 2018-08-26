Phillip Makin breaks neck bone in fall

Phillip Makin

Phillip Makin is facing a spell on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his neck in a fall at Redcar on Saturday.

Makin was partnering the Simon Crisford-trained Eyecatcher in the one-mile-six-furlong Market Cross Jewellers Handicap and looked to have every chance of victory when the pair came to grief inside the final furlong.

Eyecatcher was fatally injured, while there was a short delay to the following race after Makin was transferred to hospital.

Makin's partner Sammy Jo Bell tweeted: "Finally home after nine hours in A&E with Phil Makin, he is very sore and has a broken bone in his neck, but it's stable and in a brace for a few weeks to then be re assessed."