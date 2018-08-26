Poet's Word to sidestep Irish test

Poet's Word

Sir Michael Stoute has confirmed Poet's Word will miss the Irish Champion Stakes after his unlucky run in the Juddmonte International at York.

The King George winner was stopped in his tracks at a crucial stage of the 10-furlong Group One, but stayed on strongly to take second place behind Roaring Lion.

Owned by Saeed Suhail, the five-year-old Poet's Word has enjoyed a fine 2018, finishing second in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March before winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown and the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on his way to the King George.

"He knew he had a race. He had two races. He had to stop and then go again," said Stoute.

"He definitely won't go to Leopardstown."