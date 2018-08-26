Futurity 1-2-3 for O'Brien

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Anthony Van Dyck led home stablemates Christmas and Mohawk to give Aidan O'Brien a one-two-three in the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh.

Anthony Van Dyck looks the future

Already favourite for next year's Derby, Anthony Van Dyck had won the Tyros Stakes last time out.

While he always looked to be in command, Ryan Moore was eventually made to work harder than might have been expected for a 4-6 favourite, but still crossed the line with half a length to spare from Christmas.

Klute and Guaranteed were both well beaten.

O'Brien said: "I'm delighted. They needed to learn a little bit and that's why they swung along there. You'd have to be very happy.

"The last day was his first time back to seven (furlongs). He gets a little bit lazy in the middle of the race, but gets there, and he was doing it well again in the last furlong.

"I would imagine that they'll all probably come back here for the National Stakes.

"I'd say he'll get a mile well, we always viewed him as a horse that would get middle distances next season.

"He had a tough enough race as they went all the way."

Anthony Van Dyck remains 12-1 for next year's 2000 Guineas with Sky Bet and he was cut to that price for the 2019 Investec Derby.

Scatter storms to Debutante win

Skitter Scatter ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh for trainer Pat Prendergast.

Lining up as the most experienced filly in the field, she was having her sixth outing and was sent off at 7-1.

She had won two of those, including the Silver Flash Stakes last time out, but this looked an improved performance.

Ronan Whelan always looked to have everything covered and when the expected challenge from Zagitova failed to materialise Skitter Scatter scooted clear.

Jim Bolger's 50-1 chance Bandiuc Eile stuck on for second with Zagitova only third.

"I'm delighted. I was very worried about the rain but she's so honest," said Prendergast.

"She deserves her place in the Moyglare as she has kept improving all year. If the Moyglare turned out to be heavy we'd worry some more but at the moment that's where we are going.

"Hopefully that and then we'll go for a Guineas trial next year.

"She's all guts and she makes training very easy because she's very very honest and sound. The main thing is that she actually tries to do too much.

"My staff have done a marvellous job with her. I'm so grateful that a small yard like ours has something like her.

"She was very impressive. The Lavery's horse (Lady Kaya) was worrying me for a while because she was travelling very well too and I'd say she's a nice filly.

"My filly really really knows her job, she's a pro. She goes on firm ground very very well so we'll see if the Moyglare is very heavy but that's where we're going at the minute.

"If it's heavy we'll work her on it first. Ronan thinks she has the guts and the attitude to go on anything.

"I love to buy and sell them but it can be frustrating too. It's lovely to have one like that and we know we're keeping her."

Breaking Story makes headlines

Sheila Lavery's Breaking Story ran out a ready 33-1 winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at the Curragh.

There were some regally-bred youngsters making their debut, principally from Ballydoyle, but none had an answer to the three-quarters-of-a-length winner.

Aidan O'Brien fielded newcomers out of Oaks winner Was, multiple Group One scorer Moonlight Cloud and Duntle, the latter two both by Galileo, but none could land a blow.

Robbie Colgan kept Breaking Story out of trouble down the centre of the track and he pulled nicely clear to defeat I Am Superman with something to spare.

"We really liked him. He's been ready to run for a while but I just thought he looked very shelly so I've just given him time," said Lavery.

"I wasn't brave enough to make smart entries for him but I suppose I should have a look now.

"Robbie said that when he hit the front he had loads more horse, but he just kind of pulled himself up and then when he heard them coming he went on again.

"He's home-bred and he's another Dandy Man."

Ryan Moore was in action at Saratoga on Saturday evening but he showed no signs of jet-lag when driving home Lost Treasure (5-1) to win the Gabriel Curran Memorial Maiden.

It was tight with Ajmera, but O'Brien's youngster got home by a head, despite still looking green.

"He had a run last year, but we were afraid of the ground and he was just ready to start," said O'Brien.

"Ryan was happy with him, he just said he was very green when he got there and probably doesn't know an awful lot yet.

"We might go back for a handicap with him. He shouldn't be highly rated off that.

"He's a very well-bred horse. If you got him on the right road you wouldn't know what he'd turn in to."