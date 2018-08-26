Classic aim for Mendelssohn

Ryan Moore riding Mendelssohn

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed the Mendelssohn's next run will be in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

The UAE Derby winner shaped much better in the Travers Stakes than he had in the Kentucky Derby, when second to Catholic Boy on Saturday evening.

Sandwiched between those two runs he had finished third in a Grade Three and appears to be getting the hang of American racing.

"I was delighted. That was his second run back and we couldn't be happier," said O'Brien.

"I think we have 10 weeks now to the Classic. He'll got straight there. That was the plan we had - three runs for him."