Anna rules Supreme in gloom

Anna Nerium

Anna Nerium emerged from the gloom to win the Group Three Weatherbys Racing Bank Supreme Stakes at Goodwood.

In a race which was decimated by non-runners due to heavy rain, it was left to the only three-year-old filly in the contest to come out on top.

Richard Hannon's youngster had been last in the winners' enclosure when winning the Free Handicap in April but she had flown home to be second at Epsom on Derby day.

Since then she was a little outclassed behind Alpha Centauri at Royal Ascot but found this company much more to her liking.

When the runners came into view,Tom Marquand was on the verge of taking over from Cardsharp and held off Dream Of Dreams by three-quarters of a length.

Marquand told Racing UK: "She's very genuine and had to tough it out.

"She won a Group Three at Salisbury last year when she had to be tough and she's shown in defeat this year that she's hardy.

"It was heartbreaking at Epsom. I didn't get it quite right so I've got to that the boss and Mrs McCreery (owner) for leaving me on her.

"Weather likes this makes everything hard, you've just got to be more aware, all you can hear is the ground sloshing and the wind. It's a hard day all round.

"I didn't want Epsom to happen again so sat fairly handy and it was pretty straightforward in the end.

"The boss has done it right waiting for the rain but the to be fair it's probably a bit too soft for her."

Dancing Star, Dutch Connection, Salateen and Zhui Feng were all taken out because of the soft ground.

Deauville delight for Loxley

Charlie Appleby's incredible summer of plundering big races in France continued apace as Loxley ran out a ready winner of the Grand Prix de Deauville.

This was a step up to Group Two company, with Sylvester Kirk's Salouen setting the standard, but his jockey Silvestre de Sousa could get never away from his pursuers on the front end.

William Buick loomed up alongside De Sousa on entering the final furlong and careered away for a two-length triumph, with Master's Spirit passing Salouen for second close home.