Sprint Cup on Limato radar

Limato

Limato might head to Haydock for the 32Red Sprint Cup on Saturday week if conditions were suitable after returning to form with his first victory of the season at Newmarket.

The 2016 July Cup hero was back at the scene of his famous triumph to land the Listed Hopeful Stakes on Saturday.

Trainer Henry Candy reported the six-year-old to have taken the race well, but is in no hurry to firm up future plans, although Haydock could be a possible target if he got his favoured fast ground.

"He's fine," said Candy. "No plans. We'll just see how he is and how the weather is.

"He could go to Haydock if everything was OK."

A regular in the top sprints, Limato has yet to run in the Sprint Cup, being declared a non-runner in the 2016 renewal due to unsuitable ground.