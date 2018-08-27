Loxley in line for Arc trial in Prix Niel

Charlie Appleby poses at Newmarket racecourse

Loxley could head to the Qatar Prix Niel at Longchamp next month after his victory in the Grand Prix de Deauville on Sunday.

The son of New Approach followed up his Listed victory at the Normandy track two weeks earlier by showing a neat turn of foot to land the Group Two prize by two lengths from Master's Spirit.

Trainer Charlie Appleby is now looking forward to taking Loxley back to France in three weeks' time.

"I have spoken to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed about Loxley, and he has agreed he should have an entry in the Group Two Prix Niel at Longchamp, in which he could run without a penalty," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

After the Niel, connections will discuss whether to supplement Loxley for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

"If he is going to run in the Arc, then he would have to be supplemented," said Appleby.

"We will review the situation after the Prix Niel. We will know exactly where we are at that point."