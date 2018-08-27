Too Darn Hot entry for Sandown in Solario Stakes

John Gosden

Too Darn Hot could bid to back up his taking debut success at Sandown by returning to the Esher track for the 188Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

The John Gosden-trained youngster, a full-brother to classy performers So Mi Dar and Lah Ti Dar, opened plenty of eyes when winning by seven lengths over a mile three weeks ago.

A son of Dubawi, he is 16/1 second-favourite in Sky Bet's ante-post market on the Investec Derby behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained Anthony Van Dyck (12/1).

Gosden has also put in Beatboxer, who won over this course and distance on his racecourse bow in July and has since followed up at Haydock.

Tom Dascombe has given the option of the Group Three heat to Arthur Kitt, who lifted the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on his latest start.

Richard Hannon is triple-handed with Kuwait Currency, Motafaawit and Watan, who was second in the Acomb Stakes at York last week, while Mark Johnston can choose from Motafaawit and Victory Command.

Others among the 15 entries are Alan King's Dunkerron and the Martyn Meade-trained Confiding, who were second and third behind Dark Vision in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Confiding had got off the mark first time out at Newbury in June and connections feel the Solario is a good next step in his education.

"I think the Solario Stakes will be next for him. I think he ran a hell of a good race at Goodwood. I don't think the track suited him and it didn't help with his immaturity," said Meade.

"That really found him out there, going round the bend then downhill. I think he was a little bit at sea coming home in that last half a furlong.

"It was still a great performance and he has come out of that fine."

Veracious is set for a drop in both trip and class with a tilt at the Group Three 188Bet Casino Atalanta Stakes.

Having finished third on her seasonal return in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Frankel filled the same position stepped up to a mile and a quarter in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old is one of 19 entries for the Listed contest over a mile.

"It was a messy race in the Nassau and she was doing too much early on and ran her race before the race was run," said Chris Richardson, managing director for owners Cheveley Park Stud.

"I think we will probably have a go at the Atalanta Stakes. We will see how that looks, but it might be a good opportunity to try to make her a stakes winner.

"I think we could consider a mile and a quarter later in the year, but we want to go back to a mile and see how that unravels."

Stoute is also represented by Desert Diamond, while a fascinating entry is the Gosden-trained Laugh Aloud, who has not run since winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom in June 2017.

Other possibles include the improving Awesometank from William Haggas' stable and Hugo Palmer's Unforgetable Filly.