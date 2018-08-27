Mick Appleby revels in Swedish delight

Michael Appleby poses at Salisbury racecourse

Mick Appleby would have no qualms about returning to Ovrevoll in Sweden again after a successful raid on Sunday.

His 85-rated handicapper Hakam landed a Group Three, while Big Country, winner of the Zetland Gold Cup and a Listed race this season, finished third in another Group Three.

"The facilities are quite good really, and they looked after us very well," said Appleby.

"The track is a bit tight, but I'd definitely go back with the right horse.

"Hakam only really went out there as a travelling companion, but he had some special blinkers on and when they were taken off he just went 'whoosh'.

"Big Country ran well, he just found the bend a bit tight. They don't allow whips over there and I reckon if he'd been able to give him a couple of taps he'd have won.

"He got to the front and just idled a bit. With a whip it would maybe have been different.

"I'm not sure what we'll do with Big Country now, we'll have to weigh up his options."